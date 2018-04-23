Aprilia Announces High-End 2018 RSV4 RF LE for North America

A fancy-shmancy new version of the championship-winning V4 superbike makes its North American debut

Hello, race fans! Do you like ultra-fast, vanishingly-rare, eye-wateringly expensive replicas of fiery and passionate Italian superbikes? Do you have many thousands of dollars burning a hole in your wallet? If so, then Aprilia has the bike for you. We hear you ask, "What is it?" and "Where can I get one?". Here's what Aprilia has to say on that subject.

The Aprilia racing livery is very eye-catching.

Press Release Follows

NUMBERED EDITION OF JUST 125 UNITS, FOR THE FIRST TIME, RSV4 RF LIMITED EDITION ADOPTS WINGLETS, AERODYNAMIC SPOILERS DEVELOPED BY APRILIA RACING, AND STANDS OUT FOR LIVERY INSPIRED BY APRILIA'S FIRST SUCCESSES IN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP GRAND PRIX MOTORCYCLE RACING

The history of the Aprilia RSV4 is one of the most capable, and victorious superbikes ever for a single model in the factory derivative category. From 2009 to the present, this iconic Italian V4 has collected seven world titles in the World Superbike championship, sealed further - in the 2015 season - by the FIM CUP Superstock 1000 Rider and Manufacturer titles. This is an extraordinary racing career that stems from the technical leadership of the factory model, reconfirmed constantly by its multiple wins in comparative tests organized by the most authoritative international motorcycle periodicals.

To coincide with the Grand Prix of the Americas, during the third round of the 2018 MotoGP World Championship season, Aprilia celebrates this extraordinary bike's tight bond with racing by presenting a special version of the RSV4 RF in a numbered edition, reserved exclusively for the North American market.

Powered by the 1000cc 65° V4 engine and capable of 201 HP, Aprilia RSV4 RF Limited Edition is characterized by new graphics, inspired by the three colors of the Italian flag and the livery of the Aprilia AF1 250 that Loris Reggiani rode in 1987 to achieve the first of Aprilia's 294 world championship wins in Grand Prix racing. These are graphics that have by now become an icon in Aprilia's sporting history, with the big “A” enveloping the side fairings, often used to distinguish “race replica” models and now used as a sort of “trademark” for the Factory Works program. This is a one-of-a-kind project, born to make the technology and know-how of the Racing Department from Noale available to all those who intend to compete at top levels in factory derivative championships or for those who want to have an RSV4 with optimized performance for track use.

It definitely looks the business.

A further distinction of the Aprilia RSV4 RF Limited Edition is represented by the winglets, the aerodynamic spoilers made of carbon fiber. This is technology developed by Aprilia Racing directly on the RS-GP prototype used in the MotoGP World Championship and which, for the first time ever, is now also available for the Aprilia RSV4 too.

The final indication of this model's exclusivity is the “Limited Edition” logo and the unit number laser inscribed on the steering plate. RSV4 RF Limited Edition will be available from late May in the United States at an MSRP of $24,499 and from late June in Canada at an MSRP of $25,495.

Press Release Ends

If that all sounds great to you, check out Aprilia's website for more details.