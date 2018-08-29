Really Big News: Indian Announces New 2019 Heavyweights

With high-tech ride modes, automatic cylinder deactivation, improved ventilation, and a beefed up sound system, the new big Indians are the kings of the road

Not content to have its arch-nemesis Harley get all of the new bike spotlight, Indian Motorcycle just announced the new 2019 Chieftain, Roadmaster, and Springfield heavies. Next year's Indian thicc bois get all the usual paint upgrades and special dealie Darkhorse color schemes—none more black than the Springfield Darkhorse—but the real news is in the onboard technology front.

Indian had this crazy idea to actually listen to what its customers wanted, and improved the big chiefs based on the customers' needs. The new bikes will have on the fly selectable riding modes, rear cylinder deactivation to reduce heat and improve rider comfort, improved airflow through the lower fairings, and an upgraded stock audio system. So, what does all this mean? Let's let Indian tell us all about it.

None more black

Press Release Follows

Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company founded in 1901, today announced its 2019 Chief, Springfield and Roadmaster models with new technology designed to enhance and customize the riding experience. Dark Horse models also get darker with premium gloss black finishes and expanded color options on Springfield Dark Horse.

Developed in direct response to rider feedback, the new technology features focus on improving performance, comfort, and providing more customization. The new features include:

Selectable Ride Modes

Riders can now choose between three Ride Modes on the fly – Tour, Standard or Sport – for a ride experience that’s customized to their riding style. The throttle map for each Ride Mode was designed with a specific application in mind, resulting in one motorcycle with three distinct personalities. “Tour” mode features a smooth throttle response for relaxed cruising. “Standard” mode features a crisp throttle response and well-balanced power delivery for responsive passing power and predictable, slow-speed handling. And finally, “Sport” mode features an instant throttle response and aggressive power delivery for head-snapping acceleration.

Rear Cylinder Deactivation

To increase rider comfort, all Thunder Stroke® 111 models are now equipped with Rear Cylinder Deactivation. When the engine reaches operating temperature and the ambient temperature exceeds 59⁰ F, the rear cylinder will automatically deactivate when the bike is at a standstill, resulting in less engine heat for improved comfort in slow-moving or stopped traffic. The rear cylinder instantly reactivates when throttle is applied for a seamless transition to full power.

Improved Airflow on Roadmaster Lower Fairings

The Roadmaster gets better lower vents.

The lower fairings on the 2019 Roadmaster have been redesigned and optimized to provide significantly more airflow to the rider. This greatly improves comfort while cruising down the road. The redesigned airflow vent can be adjusted from all the way open for maximum airflow to fully closed for total weather protection. The new lowers can be retrofit to bikes from past model years with the addition of new highway bars.

Enhanced Audio System

Several enhancements have been made to Indian Motorcycle’s stock audio system to significantly improve sound quality. First, the tweeters have been separated from the mid-range speakers to optimize sound output and clarity. Second, a dynamic equalizer that’s fully customizable now adjusts specific frequencies at different vehicle speeds to provide peak system performance at all times. As speed increases, the equalizer automatically adjusts each frequency to the optimal level to compensate for road, wind and engine noise. The result is crystal clear, 100-watt premium audio at all speeds.

CHECK OUT: Indian Motorcycle Also Considering Overseas Production

“These enhancements for 2019 showcase our commitment to listening to riders and continuously improving their experience with our products,” said Steve Menneto, President, Indian Motorcycle. “We are laser-focused on delivering a best-in-class riding experience, and these new technologies represent a focus on quality that will continue long into the future of Indian Motorcycle.”

Also for 2019, Chief Dark Horse and Springfield Dark Horse receive several style updates that further accentuate their mean, custom styling. These models now boast premium gloss black finishes on the engine including the primary, valve, and cam covers, push-rod tubes, as well as on the exhaust and saddlebag hinges.

Springfield Dark Horse is now offered in two colors –Thunder Black Smoke and a new White Smoke option. Also, notable for the 2019 Springfield Dark Horse is the addition of the iconic Indian headdress on the front fender and a 19” contrast-cut wheel. The front highway bars and windshield were also removed to punctuate its sleek, streamlined stance.

Indian Motorcycle offers a wide range of authentic accessories for riders to customize their bike’s performance, style, comfort and storage. Exciting additions to the accessory line will be announced shortly.

Pricing for the 2019 Chief Dark Horse begins at $17,999 in the U.S. and $21,499 in Canada. The Chief Vintage is available starting at $19,999 in the U.S. and $23,999 in Canada. Pricing for Springfield begins at $20,999 in the U.S. and $25,299 in Canada, while the Springfield Dark Horse begins at $21,499 in the U.S. and $25,999 in Canada. Roadmaster will start at $28,999 in the U.S. and $35,499 in Canada.