CCM’s New Spitfire Bobber

The boutique British marque pulls the cover off the fourth iteration of its beautiful Spitfire range

England’s Clewes Competition Machines recently released the latest addition to its Spitfire lineup—the all new Spitfire Bobber. Though there is no doubt as to whether or not this new model fits into the Bobber category, the new CCM does stand apart from other, more traditional-looking bobber offerings like Triumph’s Bonneville Bobber thanks to the inclusion of some modern touches.

An aft view of the Spitfire Bobber showing the crazy seat.

Built around the same handmade steel frame and 55 horsepower, 600cc, four-stroke single as the rest of the Spitfire range, the new Bobber boasts an array of unique parts that differentiate it from the Tracker, Scrambler, and Cafe variants. On top of the bobber-style pipes, large rear fender, and floating solo saddle, the new CCM also sports a handful of modern touches such as its springless nitrogen rear monoshock, carbon fiber fenders and cowl, Full LED lighting throughout, and Avon whitewall tires.

The very cool headlight.

While the bike itself sports a gorgeous design, the execution and craftsmanship make it that much more impressive. The welds on the frame and exhausts, combined with the small hand-cut slits in the fenders and mufflers, demonstrate an acute attention to detail that is unique to boutique manufacturers like CCM. There’s no way to fake expertly performed hand-done work.

A view under the seat of the Spitfire Bobber.

Based on how quickly the Spitfire Tracker, Cafe, and Scrambler models sold out, it’s safe to assume these won’t last long, especially considering only 150 units were made. In addition to the new model, CCM has also rolled out a large collection of parts and accessories, including top-shelf component upgrades from the likes of Brembo and Ohlins, various carbon fiber and CNC billet knickknacks, and a myriad of leather bags and luggage.

CCM's new Spitfire Bobber.

The CCM Spitfire Bobber is available with an MSRP of $13,930. For more pictures, specs, info, or to order your own Spitfire Bobber you can click here to visit CCM’s website.

Photos courtesy of CCM