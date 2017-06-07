Garage Italia Unveils Custom Ducati Diavel The Devil is surely in the details

Garage Italia Customs, a custom car builder out of Milan, Italy, recently unveiled its newest creation – a completely bonkers Ducati Diavel. The Diavel was a collaboration between two companies owned by designer Lapo Elkann, Garage Italia and Italia Independent.

Painted in shades of blue and silver, the Garage Italia Diavel was elaborately dressed in carbon fiber, Alutex woven aluminum, and Alacantra – a kind of microfiber material commonly used in automotive and marine industries – to comprehensively revise the overall profile of the Bolognese muscle cruiser. Elkann, the brother of Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann, is not new to Italian two-wheelers. Back in 2015 he and his design team joined forces with Ducati to build a limited edition custom Scrambler not long after the model's initial release.

There's no word as to whether the Diavel's drivetrain or suspension got an overhaul, although considering that the bike was done by a design house and a purveyor of fine sunglasses it probably sports few, if any, mechanical upgrades. It's a good looking bike though, and for a lot of riders some eye-catching appearance mods are just as important – sometimes even more important – than a hopped up engine or stiffer fork springs.