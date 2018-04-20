Harley-Davidson Offers Interns the Summer of a Lifetime

Instead of fetching lunches and taking notes, Harley offers prospective interns keys to a new bike and a summer of adventure

The typical internship is pretty boring, and it sounds like Harley-Davidson thinks the typical internship is pretty boring as well. Since Harley's an atypical company—at least compared to, like, banks and tech companies and such—the company's internships are atypical as well. Take, for example, Harley's new #FindYourFreedom internship that offers eight youths a summer on the road instead of a summer organizing files.

Part of Harley's 115th anniversary celebration, #FindYourFreedom sounds pretty sweet. If selected, candidates will first learn to ride at Harley's top-notch Riding Academy. Once that's done, each one gets the keys to a brand new Harley and a mission—ride, explore motorcycle culture, and enjoy riding all summer while sharing the experience on social media. Sounds pretty great, right?

"We're continuously working to grow the sport of motorcycling," said Harley-Davidson CEO, Matt Levatich. "What better way to engage future riders than to have a whole team of newly trained enthusiasts share personal stories as they immerse themselves in motorcycle culture and community – all while gaining marketable career skills. I'm looking forward to following their journeys, learning about their experiences, and seeing them out on the road."

Now, I know what you're thinking. "Jason, how do I get in on this sweet, sweet internship action?" The program is open to " junior and senior level college students (or equivalent) or recent college graduates across the globe, 18 years old and above, looking to pursue a career in social media, communications, public relations or marketing." Interested and qualified candidates need to describe what freedom means to them by creating a piece of art—video, photo collage, essay, or some other piece of content—and submitting said content to Harley by May 11, 2018.

If you're interested (and qualified), submit your application and content to FreedomInternship@Harley-Davidson.com by May 11, 2018. If, like me, you're unqualified because you're An Old, you can follow the lucky youths throughout their summer adventures on Harley's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat channels.

Source: Harley-Davidson

Photos: Harley-Davidson