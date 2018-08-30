Harley-Davidson F-150 Making a Comeback

Celebrating 115th years with something big and loud

Behold the ultimate Harley-Davidson swag: the H-D pickup truck! The bike maker, in collaboration with custom truck shop Tuscany Motor, has unveiled its 115th Anniversary Custom Harley-Davidson Pickup Truck concept at its Milwaukee museum as part of its birthday celebrations. The Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson is making a comeback.

BEST SUMMER JOB EVER: Summer Intern Finds Peace and Healing on a Harley

This isn't the first time that the F-150 receives the H-D treatment. After all, Harley buyers are also a target audience of one of the most popular pickup trucks in America. The pairing made perfect sense and for the longest time, among the million different available versions and trims of the F-150, a black and orange version could be found, complete with all the leather, chrome, and H-D badges buyers' hearts could desire. For Harley's 115th anniversary, the H-D F-150 is making a comeback thanks to the work of Tuscany Motor.

TAKE OUR MONEY: LEGO Geniuses use Bricks to Build Fantastic Custom Bikes

The shop drew inspiration from the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy for its design. Aside from the orange and chrome extravaganza, the custom Harley truck also receives special Fat Boy-branded 18-inch wheels fitted with all-terrain tires, custom fender flares and functional vents, a skid plate, an H-D bed rug and tailgate appliqué, and a custom Flowmaster exhaust with H-D exclusive aluminum tips. Because the truck is jacked up on BDS suspension, you'll be happy to know that the custom job also includes Ford's super convenient power running boards.

The fun continues on the inside with two-tone diamond perforated leather seats, stainless steel gauges, H-D floormats and door sills, as well as accent trims on the dashboard, steering wheel, and in the doors.

ANOTHER WAY TO CELEBRATE: Harley Wants You to Crack Open a Cold 115th Anniversary Beer

“The new truck was designed to evoke the same sense of power and freedom as the Harley-Davidson motorcycles that inspired it,” said Jeff Burttschell, Vice President, Tuscany Motor Co. in a release. Now we only wished it had "Star spangled banner" playing as a horn.

Starting August 29, 2018, visitors at the H-D museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, can check out the customized 115th Anniversary Harley-Davidson Ford F-150 presented in both black and grey palettes. All you need now is a can of H-D brew or a glass of moonshine, wearing your favorite H-D dealer t-shirt, and you have yourself the perfect Harley tailgate.

Source: Harley-Davidson