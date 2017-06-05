Harley-Davidson Recall Affects 57,000 Models

Loose oil lines prompt massive Harley-Davidson recall

Harley-Davidson has voluntarily recalled thousands of motorcycles worldwide because an oil line could come loose and leak oil onto the rear tire.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the recall affects between 46,000 and 57,000 units, covering 2017 Electra Glide Ultra Classic, Police Electra Glide, Police Road King, Road King, Road King Special, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road Glide and Road Glide Special motorcycles built from July 2, 2016 through May 9, 2017. Harley-Davidson attributed the problem to an overlooked operation by assembly line workers. Dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them free of charge

2017 Harley-Davidson Road King Special

The issue first came to light in March 2017, when a Harley-Davidson dealer was running a bike on a dyno and an oil cooler line came off. The incident prompted the factory to review warranty reports and begin a formal investigation. The inquiry was closed in April when no such defects were uncovered in the field, but was re-opened shortly thereafter when the company received a report that an oil line had detached and caused a crash. In the subsequent review, Harley-Davidson discovered nine reports of detached oil lines in the field that included two crashes, including one that resulted in minor injuries. That investigation led to the recall.

This is just the latest production problem that Harley-Davidson has faced. Last year, federal regulators reported that investigations were under way based on complaints from Harley-Davidson owners saying their brakes had failed. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said their investigation covered 430,000 motorcycle with anti-lock braking systems from model years 2008 through 2011. However, the report did not result in a recall, and indicated that some brake failures may have been the result of owners not following the factory’s recommendation to change brake fluid every two years.