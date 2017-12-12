Indian Announces Icon Paint Series

Used to be, in the way back times, that motorcycle paint colors didn’t matter much. Most of the early 20th century models were black or red, sometimes blue. Rarely green since the color somehow came to signify bad luck.

Most of the first Harley-Davidsons were painted black, which yielded to gray, and created their slogan “The Silent Gray Fellow.” Indians of the era were offered primarily in red, which apparently signified their sporting and racing heritage. Two tone paint schemes were fairly rare, limited to striping of a contrasting color. For many years, Harley’s military contract supplied them with a sizable reservoir of olive drab paint, which remained in use until it finally ran out.

Motorcycle paint schemes have obviously grown more colorful in recent years, owing largely to the influence of custom builders on the sport. Now Indian Motorcycle has released a new line of ten custom colors for the Scout and Roadmaster models. Orders are now being taken for the Icon Paint Series, a selection of five exclusive colors with names like Solar Flare Yellow, Dirt Track Smoke and Thunder Black Smoke two-tone, Blue Sapphire, and Thunder Black and Snakeskin Green two-tone.

“The Icon Paint Series aims to deliver paint schemes that have the ‘wow’ factor while having the high quality expected from an OEM and offering that all-important factory warranty,” the company news release stated.

We don’t know exactly which department at Indian Motorcycle was tasked with naming these new color schemes, but they were obviously provided some latitude in the creative process (Musta taken a page from Chrysler's High Impact color book - JM). While it seems unlikely that the company will ever run out of distinctive color descriptions, perhaps they may consider a contest among enthusiasts to come up with some catchy monikers.

Burnt Orange Peel? Malicious Magenta, Granite Gray and Hello Yellow, Passion Fruit Purple? The possibilities are endless.