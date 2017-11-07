Kawasaki Unveils Supercharged Sport Tourer

Ninja H2 SX boasts nearly 200 hp

Sometimes you need to travel somewhere really, really, really fast. That seems to be the thinking behind Kawasaki’s newly announced supercharged sport tourer, the Ninja H2 SX.

Three years after Kawasaki introduced the unique forced-induction Ninja H2 and Ninja H2R, the Ninja H2 SX promises 197 hp of supercharged nuttiness, making what Kawasaki calls “the ultimate sport tourer.” Kawasaki does things a little differently in the United States than elsewhere, so while we do know the Ninja H2 SX will be tearing up European mountain passes in 2018, we won’t know until 1 December whether the same can be said of American roads.

So-called “Balanced Supercharged technology” has been developed by Kawasaki with a focus on real-world street use. The Ninja H2 SX’s 998cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder DOHC 16-valve supercharged engine claims to deliver linear power in the low to mid range, as well as fuel efficiency said to be superior to the equally sport-touring Z1000SX (in the United States the Z100SX is known as “a Ninja 1000 with luggage”). Exactly how far you can get on the Ninja H2 SX’s 19-liter (5 US gallons) fuel tank isn’t exactly clear, however.

“(A) specially tuned engine character suits long-distance riding while being capable of delivering the exhilarating acceleration feel that only a supercharged Kawasaki engine can provide,” says Kawasaki.

The Ninja H2 SX comes in two model variants: the standard Ninja H2 SX, and the Ninja H2 SX SE. The SE model comes equipped with a color TFT LCD instrument meter, lean-angle-sensitive LED cornering lights, up/down quick-shifter, Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), a large screen, heated grips, and a fancy-pants paint scheme.

Claiming a “relaxed-but-sporty riding position,” the Ninja H2 SX also boasts rider aids such as an IMU-equipped electronics package, cruise control, and Kawasaki Cornering Management Function. Kawasaki says the bike is capable of taking on a 195kg (429 lbs) payload, which means two average-sized people should have no problem stuffing the panniers and getting the hell out of Dodge.

“Leave everything you thought you knew about sports touring behind,” says Kawasaki.

It sounds ridiculous and we love it.