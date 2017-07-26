KTM Introduces Freeride E-XC Electric Offroader

KTM is getting a holeshot on the electric off-road market with a pilot program for the Freeride E-XC, the electric version of the Freeride 250R. The program offers the eMoto in limited numbers at selected dealerships at a price considerably lower than it would carry without the special program.

Eleven dealerships have been certified through KTM’s high voltage technical training in order to service this new technology. The enduro model and its off-road twin brother the X-SX had previously been available in Europe. The E-XC has an introductory price of $8,299, just $300 more than the gas-engine Freeride 250R.

The electric motor has a claimed power output of 21.5 horsepower and 31 pound-feet of torque, which is available from 0 rpm. The 260V, 2.6 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery will take a full recharge in 80 minutes. The E-XC offers three riding modes - Economy, Standard and Advanced. The motor is a stressed element of the frame, and absent the need for a clutch lever, the rear brake operates by a lever on the left handlebar.

“KTM has created this pilot program as a way to better understand the level of consumer interest in electric motorcycles, which will assist us in future planning when considering serial production of electric motorcycles in the coming years,” said Tom Etherington, KTM Sales VP for North America. “The exciting part for consumers is that through this pilot program, the FREERIDE E-XC is available for a price that is substantially less than these models would sell for outside of this program.”

The certified dealerships are:

• Moto City KTM, Avondale, Ariz.

• 3 Bros KTM of Orange County, Costa Mesa, Calif.

• CJ KTM of Murrieta, Murrieta, Calif.

• KTM of Roseville, Roseville, Calif.

• Malcolm Smith Motorsports, Riverside, Calif.

• Elite Motorsports KTM, Loveland, Colo.

• Larsons Cycle, Cambridge, Minn.

• Edelman’s KTM, Troy, N.Y.

• Solid Performance KTM, Downingtown, Penn.

• Adventure Powersports KTM, McKinney, Texas

• KTM of North Texas, Arlington, Texas

KTM North America is the first to test the waters in the nascent field of electric off-roaders. Should they meet with a measure of success, the advent of quiet EnduroCross events may soon appear in a Target parking lot near you.