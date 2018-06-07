Meet MotoHome - the Bolt-On Motorcycle Camper

A California architecture student designed a way to take your bed with you on your motorcycle

When I was a kid, my uncle had one of those truck cap campers that were all the rage in the 70s propped up in his back yard. I never once saw it actually installed on a truck—hell, he didn't even own a truck for a while—but my cousins and I spent a bunch of time in there playing D, listening to metal bands we weren't supposed to be listening to, and generally being pre-teen savages. I've always had a soft spot for those campers, so when I stumbled across the MotoHome, it hit me right in the nostalgia. So, what's MotoHome? Check it out.

MotoHome is the brainchild of one Jeremy Carman, a senior architecture student at the University of Southern California School of Architecture. Essentially a truck cap camper for motorcycles, it replaces a bike's rear subframe and swingarm with custom units that provide a rider with a small but comfortable sleeping pod. To help him achieve his dream of a motorcycle camper—and, we assume, to pass successfully finish his thesis—Carman set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for prototyping and building.

"I'm designing and building a shelter solution that's dependently integrated into an all-terrain motorcycle," said Carman on the GoFundMe page. "Its purpose is to give its user a travel experience unlike any other; nearly uninhibited travel on an athletic and widely capable vehicle all while providing the user a home that's comfortable, practical, and sustainable. If the RV was architecture on four wheels, this would be an attempt at architecture on two."

You can learn more about Carman and MotoHome at the GoFundMe page. There he's laid out all his goals and seems to have at least a plan for making this work. Is MotoHome something we want and/or need? I'm not really sure, but we're definitely pulling for him.

