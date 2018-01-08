MV Agusta Releases New F3 RCs For 2018

MV Agusta’s Reparto Corse lineup represents the absolute pinnacle of the brand’s production, featuring machines directly derived from the company's World Superbike (WSBK) and Supersport World Championship (WSSP) teams. Despite the advancement of the Supersport class as a whole remaining relatively stagnant as of late, MV Agusta has just released a thoroughly updated version of its elite-spec F3s – both the WSS regulation 675 triple and the beefier 800. These new bikes underwent a radical transformation to increase power output while still meeting the increasingly strict emissions regulations in MV’s native Europe. The three-cylinder track weapons also received a revised electronics package, chassis, and a track-only race kit.

MV’s engineers were given the monumental task of squeezing more power out of an already impressive engine while simultaneously cutting the bike’s emissions and noise in half compared to meet Euro 4 regulations. The engineers delivered Euro 4-compliant engines thanks to a technical revision that saw a redesign of the exhaust manifolds, primary gearing, balance-shaft, intake cam profiles, and the valves. The result is that the 675 RC now makes 128hp at 14,000rpm, and the 800 puts down 148hp. An optional race kit adds even more oomph to these already impressive numbers.

MV then took things one step further and gave the F3 RC’s gearbox what the company calls “a complete overhaul”. The new midsize RC bikes were also outfitted with an up-and-down EAS 2.0 electronic quick-shifter. The rest of the machines’ advanced electronics package is based on the race-derived MVICS (or Motor and Vehicle Integrated Control System). Said package also received an updated ride-by-wire system that now boasts personalized mappings, rear-wheel lift-up mitigation, Bosch ABS, a revised eight-level traction-control system, and more.

Wrapped around the cutting-edge triple is a redesigned version of the F3’s tubular steel trellis frame capped-off with aluminum-alloy plates. Another revision on the frame is the new mounting-points that MV says yield increased rigidity. Covering the frame is full bodywork – originally designed by the late, great, Massimo Tamburini – adorned in full WSBK-livery.

Because the new F3 RCs directly descend from MV’s WSSP team, it comes as no surprise that the track is where the thoroughbred triples really shine. MV’s press release describes the supplementary race package as “a top-drawer kit that boosts motorcycle performance even further, effectively making it identical to the race version in terms of equipment and appearance.” Said kit includes a titanium SC Project exhaust system with carbon-fiber silencer and heel-guard and aluminum silencer support brackets – just like on MV’s WSSP machine.

The track-only kit also features a race-spec ECU with dedicated mapping to optimize power and performance on the midsize, full-faired RCs. Paired with the SC Project pipe, the race ECU brings the 675 RC’s power output to 133hp at 14,570 (153hp at 13,250rpm on the 800 RC). The kit also includes a rear sprocket geared for the track, as well as trick brake and clutch levers machined from billet. Finishing out the kit is a solo seat cowl, F3 RC mirror block-offs, machined RC rear-sets, rear track-stand, special bike cover, and a certificate of origin that comes in a classy little wooden box.

The two new top-shelf Italian triples will arrive at US dealerships beginning sometime in January 2018. Both models include MV’s standard three-year warranty and two-years of roadside assistance. Only 250 of each elite motorcycle will be produced. With prices in the mid-five figures, MV’s newest additions to its RC lineup take us one step closer to professional grade race machinery becoming realistically attainable to the average Joe, something that makes an average Joe like myself pretty happy.