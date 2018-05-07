Nicky Hayden's Hometown Erects Memorial to Beloved Racer

The world-champion’s Kentucky hometown honors the number 69 rider with permanent memorial statue

Last year the motorcycle world lost a true friend when Nicky Hayden passed away after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Italy in May of 2017. In addition to being a former MotoGP world champion, Hayden was genuinely a stand up individual who was pretty much universally adored in racing circles. Now, Hayden’s hometown of Owensboro, Kentucky, plans to honor him with a ceremony and statue unveiling later this summer.

MORE HAYDEN FAMILY NEWS: Raising Speed: The first family of racing

On June 8, 2018, a remembrance ceremony will be held on the front lawn of the Owensboro Convention Center, during which a statue of the MotoGP champ will be uncovered. Said statue will be a permanent installation and will remain outside the city’s convention center indefinitely. The following day, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson will publicly read a proclamation which will declare June 9, “Nicky Hayden Day”—with the 6/9 date being selected in honor of Nicky’s number.

A SAD DAY FOR MOTORCYCLING: Former MotoGP Champ Nicky Hayden dies at 35

“It is with great pride that we as a community have the opportunity to continue the Kentucky Kid’s legacy in his hometown,” says Mayor Watson. “We will have a lasting memorial to commemorate his accomplishments to not only Owensboro, Kentucky, but to the world. I want to thank the Hayden family for allowing us to partner with them on this truly eventful day.”

REMEMBERING THE KENTUCKY KID: A tribute to Nicky Hayden

“Although Nicky spent most of the year traveling around the world, there was no other place that he loved more than his hometown. Where he came from was very important to him, and he took great pride in representing Owensboro in a positive way. We would like to thank the City for their support in this project and we hope everyone can join us for this very special event,” read a statement Hayden’s sister, Kathleen posted to Twitter over the weekend in a post announcing the ceremony and statue unveiling.

The event will kick off at 5:30PM on June 8, 2018, at the Owensboro Convention Center at 501 W. 2nd St., Owensboro, KY, 42301.

Below is a cool little video condensing Hayden’s career and on-track accomplishments.