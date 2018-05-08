The Hits Keep Coming - Paul Sr.'s Foreclosed House For Sale

Paul Sr.'s New York estate is on the market, and it's not half bad

Ever since American Chopper—the most famous of the late-aughts televised love letters to poseurs, toxic masculinity, and unrideable garage queens—was shitcanned after an explosion of low-brow, chest-thumping drama, Paul Teutul Sr. has hit some pretty hard times. Along with the steep loss of revenue there were the lawsuits, the fraud charges, the conversion of OCC's palatial showroom into a family fun center (How has there not been a Paul Sr. sex tape yet? It seems on brand - Ed.), and now his country estate is up for sale after being foreclosed on.

Located just outside tiny Montgomery, New York, The 38-acre estate features a three bedroom, three bath log cabin-style house stuffed with expensive amenities and wrapped entirely in a comfy-looking porch. There's a custom in-ground pool with a waterfall, numerous hot tubs, more patios than you can shake a stick at, a koi pond, and even a stocked fishing pond. While that's all nice and all, the real story here are the garages. Yes, garages.

One garage is essentially a vehicle showroom/man cave (or a "showcase garage as they say in the business) designed more for showing off your collection than doing any real work. It's two stories tall and contains two self-sufficient apartments for visiting guests. As if that's not enough, there's the working garage that's essentially a big old pole barn stuffed with lifts and machinery. There's also an adorable little red barn and plenty of pastureland if that's your sort of thing.

Now that's a garage!

We'll be honest, this place is shockingly tasteful considering the owner. The house is a decent size, the landscaping is pleasant, everything looks shipshape. There's nothing gaudy or tacky like we expected, which is a pleasant surprise!

If you're interested, the property is going for a cool $1.9 million American dollars and is available through Ellis Sotheby's International Realty.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty