Polaris Introduces 2018 Slingshot Models

Slingshot revealed its new model lineup with four updated trikes designed to give fans of the popular side-by-side a slew of new features and options to customize their unique ride. The range of stylish trikes now covers a broad selection in terms of price and features, from the entry level S to the top of the line SLR LE with its 10-way adjustable Bilstein suspension and 200-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system.

While the Slingshot has not been a highly profitable product for Polaris, the company continues to promote the brand as a unique and invigorating motoring experience that combines sports car handling with the open-air ambiance of motorcycling.

The open-cockpit roadsters start at $19,999 for the S model in gloss black. At $25,499 the SLR is offered in Navy Blue and Sunset Red, while the SLR starts at $28,999 and introduces a new Electric Blue color to the line-up. The popular SLR Orange Madness will continue for 2018. In a limited run, the Slingshot SLR LE will be available starting at $30,999 in a two-tone Ghost Gray with Lime-Squeeze painted accents. The LE also gets color-matched side bolsters and special edition graphics.

“The introduction of Ride Command merges modern conveniences of today’s latest technology with Slingshot’s high-adrenaline riding experience,” said Kevin Reilly, VP of Marketing. “The addition of the SLR LE rounds out our vehicle offerings with a premium model for those who demand the absolute best.”

Owners can personalize and customize their Slingshot with dozens of Slingshot Engineered Accessories, including premium 200-watt Rockford Fosgate audio kit, quilted comfort seats, and an all new rear fender. Additionally, owners can add Slingshot’s industry-leading Ride Command system to their Slingshot S, or enhance their S or SL’s capabilities by adding the Ride Command Navigation system. Most of the vehicle accessories are offered in a variety of factory color-matched options, which allow consumers to truly customize their Slingshots.

