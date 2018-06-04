Tom Cruise Rekindles Kawi Flame in Top Gun Sequel

Maverick is back and most importantly, we now know what iconic bike he'll be straddling

As we have learned with time, Tom Cruise and motorcycles go hand in hand. In recent years, the Mission: Impossible star has straddled a series of Europeans, including the iconic BMW S1000 RR and Triumph Speed Triple, but this time around, the ball is back in Japanese hands.

Reboots, sequels and prequels; seems like lately, Hollywood has been scrambling for original ideas. So it’s no surprise that the very movie that launched Cruise’s career back in 1986, Top Gun is back from the danger zone for a reboot 30 years later. Will Goose be brought back from the dead? Will Berlin take our breath away once more? But most importantly: what will Maverick ride?

It appears Cruise is back on Team Green for Top Gun: Maverick, and he does it in style. In a video posted by TMZ, Cruise was witnessed straddling his new Kawasaki ride. Maverick has swapped his GPZ900 for a shiny new H2R. And he’s definitely fulfilling his need for speed: the H2R is the track-friendly version of the H2, a 998cc, 210-hp monster, weighing in at 473 pounds, capable of doing the 0-to-60 run in under three seconds. The 2018 Ninja H2 R sells for a cool $55,000, maybe Cruise's character also got a pay raise?

There’s still little known about the 2019 plot of the franchise originally known for Ray-Bans and jet fighters. Will Iceman still be the antagonist or Charlie, the love interest? But we now know what set of wheels Maverick will maneuver on the tarmac and that’s enough to feed our curiosity, at least for a little while.

Sources: TMZ, Reddit