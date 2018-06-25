Special Edition Vespas for 50th Anniversary

Piaggio celebrates the 50th birthday of the Vespa Primavera with two new special editions

Nothing says happy birthday quite like a special edition. Piaggio is celebrating a special anniversary this year and only one special edition wasn’t going to cut it, so instead, they came up with two. Two adorable special editions of the already adorable Primavera scooter.

Called Yacht Club and Notte, the two special editions of the Vespa Primavera are a celebration of the little model’s 50th anniversary in the Piaggio family.

Fire up the yacht rock!

The Yacht Club is a dandy, nautical-themed machine. The entry-level receives a choice of 50cc or 125cc powerplants, whereas the GTS trades its oars for a 125cc or a 300cc engine. It sports an eggshell white paint with navy stripes accents and, with its new seat design, is perfect for a cruise down to the marina.

We're not sure we like Vespa's new grim dark turn.

The Notte is the Yacht Club’s dark side with a blacked out look with matte black paint, black saddle and wheels, lined with silver accents. The Notte is available both in the entry-level Sprint and top of the line GTS versions with the same engine options as the Yacht Club. From the wheels to the seat, this Vespa has fallen to the dark side.

The two special editions are fitted with a set of 12-inch wheels and the GTS trims receive a 4.3-inch digital tool cluster, as well as Piaggio’s patented i-get Start and Stop system, available on both the 125cc and the 300 cc engines.

The special editions were unveiled at the annual Amerivespa event in Virginia on the weekend June 6, 2018. The Piaggio Vespa Primavera Yacht Club and Notte will cruise their way to US Vespa dealers in July 2018. Pricing will start at $4,149 for both editions.

Sources: autoevolution, Piaggio Group Magazine